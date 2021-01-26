Bernie Sanders' meme merch, crochet doll to raise millions for charity

US senator Bernie Sanders, the famed curmudgeon photographed at President Joe Biden’s inauguration wearing mittens and a scowl behind his mask in an image that instantly became a meme, said he was happy it may help raise millions for charity.

Lifting spirits around the world since it went viral, the meme depicts everything from Sanders’ mittens touching Michelangelo’s Hand of God in the Sistine Chapel to the Vermont Democrat helping actress Demi Moore mould clay at the pottery wheel in the 1990 film Ghost - and Sanders joining the historic World War 2 Yalta Conference in 1945 seated next to British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, US President Franklin Roosevelt and Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

