Lifestyle

Jane Fonda to receive Cecil B. DeMille award at 2021 Golden Globes

Previous recipients of the award include Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Sophia Loren, Tom Hanks and Robert De Niro

27 January 2021 - 08:45 By Jill Serjeant
Jane Fonda is set to receive the lifetime achievement award at this year's Golden Globes.
Jane Fonda is set to receive the lifetime achievement award at this year's Golden Globes.
Image: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

American actor and activist Jane Fonda will get a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes ceremony next month, marking a career in film, television and at the forefront of social issues over some 60 years.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which organises the Golden Globes, said on Tuesday that Fonda would receive its Cecil B. DeMille award at the Febuary 28 ceremony.

“Her undeniable talent has gained her the highest level of recognition, and while her professional life has taken many turns, her unwavering commitment to evoking change has remained,” HFPA president Ali Sar said in a statement.

Fonda, 83, made her professional debut in 1960 on Broadway and on screen and went on to become one of the biggest movie stars of the 1960s and 1970s with films like Barbarella and Klute and later On Golden Pond and 9 to 5. Her most recent appearances have been in the Netflix comedy series Grace and Frankie.

Connie Chiume gets lifetime achievement nod for 40-year career

This is one of many awards Connie has collected during her iconic career.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

She also developed a voice as a political activist, campaigning against the Vietnam War in the 1970s, against the Iraq War in 2003, and in the past year holding weekly protests highlighting the dangers of global warming.

Fonda, the daughter of late actor Henry Fonda and sister of late actor Peter Fonda, has won two Oscars and seven Golden Globes.

Previous recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille awards include Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Sophia Loren, Tom Hanks and Robert De Niro. 

Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

John Kani recognised with a lifetime achievement award

The 'Black Panther' star has been recognised for his outstanding contribution to the performing arts.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Racing great Lewis Hamilton named GQ's 'Game Changer of the Year'

Britain's 100-year-old charity hero Captain Tom Moore and motor racing champion Lewis Hamilton have topped GQ magazine's Men of the Year Awards.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

'Fearless' Charlize Theron kicks ass on and off the silver screen

Fearless Hollywood actress Charlize Theron is living proof that life sometimes does indeed imitate art.
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Late Larry King: Interviewing Mandela was 'one of the great moments of my life' Lifestyle
  2. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | January 24 to 30 2021 Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | The ‘how our parents used to take pictures’ challenge will leave you in ... Lifestyle
  4. Chadwick Boseman's last film exposes hard truths that have long plagued black ... Lifestyle
  5. It's all in the family: Joe Biden's South African connection Lifestyle

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?