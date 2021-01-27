Vanessa Bryant remembers 'Kob-Kob, Gigi' on anniversary of deaths

Vanessa Bryant took to social media on Tuesday to share her thoughts on the one-year anniversary of the death of her husband, Kobe, and daughter, Gianna.

Vanessa wasn't alone on Tuesday, however, as other sports teams and leagues also remembered the NBA legend and his daughter, who perished along with seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on January 26, 2020.

“I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too,” Vanessa wrote on Instagram. “I will never understand why/how this tragedy could've happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn't seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!”