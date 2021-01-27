Youngsters most likely to believe climate change is a 'global emergency'

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg's generation cares more about the climate than her parents' and grandparents', the biggest survey ever on global warming found, confirming what many people already suspected.

Released on Wednesday, the poll organised by Oxford University and the United Nations used pop-up surveys on online games like Angry Birds to solicit answers from hard-to-reach groups including those too young to vote. The survey included responses from more than 1.2 million people in 50 countries, the largest survey ever on climate change.

Among the findings of the People's Climate Vote survey was that close to 70% of people under 18 believe climate change is a global emergency vs 58% of those over 60. The overall average was 64%.

The United Nations Development Programme's Cassie Flynn said this showed a “groundswell of support for ambitious climate action” that world leaders should take on board.