Lifestyle

Cannes Film Festival postponed to July due to Covid-19

28 January 2021 - 09:14 By Dominique Vidalon
This year's Cannes Film Festival has been postponed to July due to coronavirus.
This year's Cannes Film Festival has been postponed to July due to coronavirus.
Image: Supplied

The 2021 edition of the Cannes Film Festival will be postponed until July because of the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday.

Last year's event was cancelled and replaced by a low-key event in October showcasing short films but without the A-list movie stars, directors and producers.

The festival will take place from July 6-17, the organisers said in a statement, two months later than planned.

Hollywood superstars normally flock to the Mediterranean town's “Croisette” promenade for the two-week extravaganza, the world's biggest cinema showcase and a major market for the industry.

The palm-fringed town has been a subdued version of its normally glamorous self since the coronavirus outbreak. Many of its swankiest hotels are closed, as are its restaurants and bars.

Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

'It's a reunion of friends': Cannes rolls out red carpet for pared-down film showcase

Wearing face masks, and long gowns in some cases, guests wound their way up a red carpet to one of the auditoriums.
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Academy says 2021 Oscars ceremony the 'perfect occasion for innovation'

Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh will co-produce the upcoming show.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

'Oscars in-person telecast will happen,' says Academy

The Oscars 2021 will not be a virtual event and will be organised traditionally as an “in-person telecast,” according to a report from Variety.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Three natural hairstyles Boity Thulo predicts will trend in 2021 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Can you catch Covid-19 from a mosquito bite? Health & Sex
  3. Lab-produced antibody gives new hope in HIV fight Health & Sex
  4. WATCH | The ‘how our parents used to take pictures’ challenge will leave you in ... Lifestyle
  5. Late Larry King: Interviewing Mandela was 'one of the great moments of my life' Lifestyle

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?