Ghislaine Maxwell learnt of Epstein claims 'like everybody else, in the papers'

Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein, testified she never saw him receive massages from anyone other than herself at his home in New York, where prosecutors are pursuing criminal charges that she helped the late financier procure underage girls for sex.

Maxwell also repeatedly insisted she was unaware about the scope of Epstein's sexual activities during her years with him, saying she learnt about it “like everybody else, like the rest of the world, when it was announced in the papers.”

The denials came in a July 2016 deposition that Maxwell, 59, gave in a long-settled civil defamation lawsuit against her by Virginia Giuffre, one of dozens of women who have accused Epstein of sexual misconduct.

More than 100 documents from that lawsuit were made public late on Wednesday night in the US District Court in Manhattan.

Lawyers for Maxwell did not immediately respond on Thursday to requests for comment.