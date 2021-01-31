Opinion

Covid conspiracy theorists aren't reclusive loonies — they're our friends

I've asked my 'friends' to provide proof if I'm to believe Bill Gates is actually a reptile or the devil incarnate. It didn't go down well

Conspiracy theorists are a rare breed living on the fringes of society, with weird beliefs like "the earth is flat". Or maybe it's hollow and there are other more advanced civilisations that we're thoroughly unaware of living inside it.



Until recently, I thought that was true, but in the last few months, owing to the imminent arrival of the Covid-19 vaccine, I'd be inclined to suggest that if there is an advanced civilisation out there, they should keep their distance from the lunacy engulfing this particular realm...