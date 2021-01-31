Diamond in the dust: Dakar rider Kirsten Landman saddles up again

Africa's "first lady" of Dakar goes back where the going gets toughest

Kirsten Landman's passion for enduro racing once put her in a coma for 11 days, on the edge of death.



Last year, after becoming the first African woman to finish the Dakar Rally on a motorcycle, she vowed she would never put herself through the agony again...