Review
'Euphoria', 'Spycraft': Five brilliant things to stream now
The best movies and series to binge on Netflix, Showmax and Apple TV
31 January 2021 - 00:00
EUPHORIA SPECIALS
While fans wait to see when this award-winning, hard-hitting teen angst drama will be able to get back to business in the wake of coronavirus obstacles, HBO has released a pair of intriguing and compelling special episodes that examine the world of two of its characters shortly after the thrilling conclusion to its first season...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.