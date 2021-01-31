Motoring

Get revved up: There's slew of exciting new cars hitting SA's shores in 2021

From hot hatchbacks to high performance, here's a preview of some of the most anticipated offerings in various categories

The automotive industry will - like all sectors - seek to recoup the losses it suffered amid the obvious difficulties of 2020, and the current, low interest rate ought to continue stimulating the market.



In addition, a barrage of new models will make their way to South African shores...