Lifestyle

On My Radar

Getting to know the Solidarity Fund's Wendy Tlou

The woman helping SA in its fight against Covid-19 tells us what she's been doing to keep safe, sane and productive during the pandemic

Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
31 January 2021 - 00:00

If there's one woman who's had her job cut out for her over these past few months it's Wendy Tlou — the executive head of the humanitarian response and behaviour change pillars of the Solidarity Fund.

Established to mobilise SA in the fight against Covid-19, the fund works to support the government's health response, contribute to humanitarian relief efforts and assist South Africans in the fight against Covid-19...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Three natural hairstyles Boity Thulo predicts will trend in 2021 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Can you catch Covid-19 from a mosquito bite? Health & Sex
  3. Get a taste of 'Dinner at Somizi's': The celeb shares his fave recipes Food
  4. Covid causes ginger price spike, but can this root really ward off the virus? Health & Sex
  5. Bill Gates surprised by the 'crazy' and 'evil' Covid-19 conspiracy theories Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction