How to stay sane when the pandemic forces you move back in with your parents

Being a 'boomerang kid' is strange and sweet and disconcerting, writes Paula Andropoulos

A screaming match with your mother, over a passive-aggressive note that reads "PLEASE MAKE YOUR BED". A terrible succession of nude encounters, each more traumatic than the last. A strained supper time armistice, which invariably degenerates into conflict the moment anybody ventures a comment on race, gender, veganism, big tech, or the recent or remote past. This dynamic is de rigueur in families with teenagers, but it's decidedly more peculiar when the actors are 28 and 65 and more than old enough to know better.



The global pandemic has prompted enormous numbers of young adults to return to their childhood homes and the parents that rule them: for the middle-class 20-something, physical and geographical independence has fallen casualty to bad luck and general lack — of money, opportunities for paid labour, and viable alternatives...