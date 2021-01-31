Irishman Jamie Dornan on getting flak for his Irish accent in 'Wild Mountain Thyme'

The 'Fifty Shades' actor chats to Margaret Gardiner about the challenges of filming in his home country

"In Ireland we're a real country of piss-takers ," laughs Jamie Dornan. He's getting some criticism for his Irish accent in Wild Mountain Thyme, which is perplexing, since he's Irish.



"No matter what you put out into the world you're going to have the piss taken out of you," he shrugs. "I accept that. One person's version of the 'right' Irish accent is different to another's — and they can be from the same village."..