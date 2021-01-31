Motoring Review

New and improved Hyundai Creta raises the bar in the SUV category

The latest version of the Creta is a winner - even if it is a bit quirky looking

Hyundai now has a sport-utility vehicle in virtually all niches of the market. At the budget end, you can have the oddly-named Venue. Fashionistas can go for the spunky Kona. Then you have the Tucson, aimed at families. Above that is the more luxurious Santa Fe, which will be joined by the even plusher seven-seater Palisade later this year.



And somewhere in the middle of all this is the Creta. First launched in 2017, the model was designed to compete with cars like the Renault Duster and Ford EcoSport. The new version was launched towards the end of last year and, aside from being a significant improvement over its predecessor, it raises the bar considerably in the category overall...