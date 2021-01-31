Art

Recognition has curiously escaped artist Senzeni Marasela — until now

Like the recurring figure in her art, this local artist has played the waiting game. Now it's her time to shine with a high-profile exhibit at Zeitz Mocaa

It's fitting in more ways than one that the word "waiting" should feature in the title of Senzeni Marasela's survey exhibition, Waiting for Gebane, at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Mocaa) in Cape Town: Marasela's art features the recurring motif of a woman, Theodorah, standing by — and this South African artist has been waiting for this landmark moment in her career, too.



Not just a museum show but one with her at centre stage; largely, the high-profile exhibitions featuring her work have been group shows staged outside SA...