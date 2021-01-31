Saddle up and find calm in the chaos of Joburg's CBD

In an effort to stay sane during these unprecedented times, Sibusiso Mkwanazi finds peace by cycling through Jozi's inner city

Since the First Resident of our republic initiated lockdown last year, I've tried to sharpen my sanity-finding skills by immersing myself in a little insanity. The Johannesburg CBD and its surroundings have all the insanity I need to test my ability to stay sane.



Abandoning the more than 100km of dedicated cycling lanes in the city and venturing on my mountain bike into its grimiest crevices gives me a feeling of being viscerally connected with the city...