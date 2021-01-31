Movies

'The White Tiger' exposes the harsh realities of India's inequality

Based on the award-winning book of the same name, this film is a hugely entertaining and thoughtful examination of what it takes to achieve success in a deeply unequal society

India has been a source of inspiration for storytelling and story-loving outsiders and insiders alike. It has centuries of tradition, it's a melting pot of religions and spiritual beliefs and its size and large population are interesting to people.



Of course, its inequality and often violent clashes between different fundamentalisms and its uneasy marrying of history with the necessities of modern economic relations in the face of the pressures from a globalised world fascinate storytellers...