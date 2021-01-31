Humour

Would you still have gotten married if you knew lockdown was coming?

Cabin fever doesn't even begin to describe what happens when a family's home, for all intents and purposes, becomes their entire universe

In the 1986 flick The Fly, a scientist portrayed by Jeff Goldblum undergoes a gradual metamorphosis into a human/fly hybrid. In unrelated news, I have been watching members of my family undergo varying forms of metamorphosis for the past 10 months.



Since about September of that "annus horribilis" called 2020, the missus has displayed disturbing signs. I am convinced she is being transmuted into my recently departed father. It started gradually, but two weeks ago I heard her pull up on our driveway. I was about 15 minutes into that giggle-a-second, most enthralling Netflix movie Death to 2020, and so engrossed that it was not until the credits rolled about an hour later that I realised I had no recollection of her walking into the house and giving everyone the obligatory kiss. ..