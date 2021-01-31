Motoring Review

You should give the Toyota GR Supra Horizon Blue the benefit of the doubt

The Supra is quick, comfortable and a sharp looker. So it's a bit of a mystery as to why we don't we see more of them on the roads

My optimism for 2021 was dampened somewhat when a stern e-mail blindsided me last week. The subject bar had a single, ominous word. Infringement with a capital "I" - I just knew the contents were going to be sombre. Opening the attachment revealed a grainy, blurry silhouette profiled down a Johannesburg road.



Yes, it was a speeding fine — the details of which will remain between me, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and the rightful custodians of the Toyota GR Supra Horizon Blue in question...