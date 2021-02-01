Introducing the Heart collection by Le Creuset
French cookware company’s latest offering includes limited-edition products with a delicate heart design
Valentine’s Day can be more special than ever when celebrated at the heart of the home. Candlelight. A beautifully dressed table. One dessert, two spoons. There are all sorts of ways to create memorable, romantic moments at home when February 14 rolls around.
Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to show the one you love how much you care — and now with Le Creuset’s new Heart collection, finding the gift that speaks for you is easier than ever. Launched in January, the French cookware company’s latest offering includes limited-edition products with a delicate heart design, and a wide range of new heart shapes across its cast-iron, stoneware, bakeware and accessories ranges.
In this special collection that has been crafted with love, you’ll discover plates for artfully arranging your loved one’s favourite foods, a mini cocotte that makes the perfect gift, and ramekins to bring extra love and care to your kitchen whether you’re cooking, serving, storing or decorating.
The limited-edition 22cm soup pot with hearts decal is a charming companion for creating cosy dinners, while the stoneware 350ml mug or 400ml Seattle mug — also with heart appliqués — will add a dash of romance to your beloved’s breakfast in bed. Available in classic cerise, the redesign of Le Creuset’s 20cm signature cast-iron heart-shaped casserole makes a beautiful timeless gift to treat yourself or someone special.
For the bakers in our lives, the 16cm heart-shaped skillet, 10cm mini cocottes and the 6-cup tiered heart tray can be used to bake and serve sweet treats, as well as being kitchen staples that will stay in the heart of the lucky recipient for a lifetime.
When it comes to culinary inspiration for the big night, Le Creuset’s Heart collection can be used to create a plethora of delicious dishes for a perfect Valentine’s meal. Serve up your meals on the stoneware large heart plate, available in cerise or shell pink.
A symbol of love, compassion, affection and kindness, welcome the new Heart collection into your home this February. The collection is available online now at www.lecreuset.co.za (free delivery countrywide) and at all Le Creuset boutique stores.
This article was paid for by Le Creuset.