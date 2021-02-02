Evan Rachel Wood alleges ex Marilyn Manson 'horrifically abused' her for years

Westworld TV and film actress Evan Rachel Wood on Monday said her former fiance, rock singer Marilyn Manson, “horrifically abused me for years.”

Wood, 33, who dated Manson, 52, from about 2007 and was briefly engaged to him in 2010, made the accusation in an Instagram post.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” she wrote.

“I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission,” Wood added.

Representatives for Manson did not return requests for comment on Monday. The singer-songwriter is known for his Gothic-inspired black outfits and heavy make-up. His hits include The Dope Show and Personal Jesus.