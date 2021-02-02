Royal bun in the oven: Fascinating facts about Princess Eugenie's baby

Princess Eugenie is the daughter of Queen Elizabeth's scandal-ridden son, Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson AKA Fergie. The baby will be the pair's first grandchild, and the queen's ninth great-grandchild.

Here are some other facts about the upcoming addition to the Windsor family:

1. THEY WON'T BE A PRINCE OR PRINCESS

Princess Eugenie may have a royal title, but that doesn't mean her new baby will have one too.

Why not? It's rather complicated and all comes down to a decree issued by one of the princess's ancestors, King George V, in 1917.

According to Time magazine, this decree states that the British sovereign's children and their grandchildren (in the male line) are automatically granted the title of prince or princess. That's why as the daughter of Queen Elizabeth's second son, Prince Andrew, Eugenie is a princess.