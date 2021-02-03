Tina Fey, Amy Poehler to co-host 2021 Golden Globes from separate cities

The Golden Globes ceremony at the end of February will take place from both Los Angeles and New York, organisers said on Tuesday, and those nominated for their work in film and television will take part from locations around the world.

The changes are prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, which has ruled out the usual glitzy seated dinner for A-list celebrities at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Instead, comedian Tina Fey will broadcast live on NBC television from the Rainbow Room in New York, while co-host Amy Poehler will be inside the Beverly Hilton.

Other details are still being worked out for the February 28 ceremony, which is the first major award show in the lead-up to the Oscars.