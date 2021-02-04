From cooking to agility dog training & livestock photography: Inside SA women's lockdown hobbies

It has been nearly a year since SA went on lockdown and many are still adapting to the “new normal” while trying to keep safe and boredom at bay.

A survey conducted by an insurance company, 1st for Women, revealed that women who developed a fear of going out (Fogo) during the lockdown took up hobbies to keep busy in the comfort of their home.

Arts and crafts, gardening and cooking are the most popular hobbies for participants. Half of the women who were surveyed now practise their pastimes every day.

Seugnette van Wyngaard, head of 1st for Women, told TimesLIVE: “In the survey, participants listed their newly acquired skill. While the majority are busying themselves with arts and crafts, cooking, gardening and reading, others have taken up hobbies including learning British Sign Language, agility dog training, bobbin lace making and livestock photography.”

Mental wellness was found to be one of the main reasons women took up new hobbies at the beginning of the lockdown.

“Half of the respondents said it makes them happy and 22% said it reduced stress. Sixty-five percent of the women surveyed said their hobby made them feel more productive during this uncertain time,” said Wyngaard.

These are the top 10 most popular lockdown hobbies among SA women: