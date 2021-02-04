Lifestyle

From cooking to agility dog training & livestock photography: Inside SA women's lockdown hobbies

04 February 2021 - 13:00
Meditation has become one of the popular activities for SA women since the start of lockdown.
Meditation has become one of the popular activities for SA women since the start of lockdown.
Image: 123RF/dolgachov

It has been nearly a year since SA went on lockdown and many are still adapting to the “new normal” while trying to keep safe and boredom at bay.

A survey conducted by an insurance company, 1st for Women, revealed that women who developed a fear of going out (Fogo) during the lockdown took up hobbies to keep busy in the comfort of their home.

Arts and crafts, gardening and cooking are the most popular hobbies for participants. Half of the women who were surveyed now practise their pastimes every day.

Seugnette van Wyngaard, head of 1st for Women, told TimesLIVE: “In the survey, participants listed their newly acquired skill. While the majority are busying themselves with arts and crafts, cooking, gardening and reading, others have taken up hobbies including learning British Sign Language, agility dog training, bobbin lace making and livestock photography.”

Mental wellness was found to be one of the main reasons women took up new hobbies at the beginning of the lockdown.

“Half of the respondents said it makes them happy and 22% said it reduced stress. Sixty-five percent of the women surveyed said their hobby made them feel more productive during this uncertain time,” said Wyngaard.

These are the top 10 most popular lockdown hobbies among SA women:  

  1. Arts & Crafts                                     
  2. Gardening    
  3. Cooking 
  4. Reading                                               
  5. Baking    
  6. Knitting/Crocheting                       
  7. Running/Jogging  
  8. Meditation                          
  9. Walking                                               
  10. Writing                                                                 

READ MORE:

Goodbye January, hello February: let's start 2021 over on a better note

January didn’t begin the way it was supposed to and most of us have broken our New Year’s resolutions — if we even made any — but there’s no reason ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Why you should don a flower crown this Garden Day

On October 11, green lovers around SA will invite friends, family and neighbours to join them in a virtual celebration of Garden Day.
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Catch on to the mental health benefits of fly-fishing

Medical professor, Herbert Benson, says that fly-fishing is the perfect antidote to the stress of our modern lives.
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Life's too short for boring décor: 10 bold black kitchen designs Travel
  2. LOL! Nandos has the streets in meltdown mode with cheeky Covid-19 vaccine chips ... Food
  3. Take your pick of Jozi's urban veggie gardens on this novel bike tour Travel
  4. Three natural hairstyles Boity Thulo predicts will trend in 2021 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Keto meals made easy: three terrific low-carb, high-fat recipes Food

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...