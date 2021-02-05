Lifestyle

'Minari', 'Da 5 Bloods' lead SAG nominations as 'Mank' snubbed

The late Chadwick Boseman was nominated twice — for his roles in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' and 'Da 5 Bloods'

05 February 2021 - 08:56 By Jill Serjeant
'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' is among those nominated in the top category for this year's SAG awards. File image.
The casts of the movies Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Da 5 Bloods, Minari, One Night in Miami and The Trial of the Chicago 7 were nominated on Thursday for the top category in Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Hollywood period drama Mank, however, was omitted from the nominations for best movie cast ensemble, though lead actor Gary Oldman was nominated for best actor in a movie for his portrayal of Herman J. Mankiewicz, the screenwriter of the film classic Citizen Kane.

Thursday's nominations follow those for the Golden Globes on Wednesday, where Mank led the pack with six nods but director Spike Lee's Vietnam War drama Da 5 Bloods was overlooked.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, voted on by members of the acting union, will be handed out at a ceremony on April 4.

The SAG Awards, which only honour actors, are closely watched as an indicator of likely success at the Oscars because actors form the largest voting group in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The late Chadwick Boseman was nominated twice — for his lead role in drama Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and for his supporting role in Da 5 Bloods. Boseman, 43, died of cancer last August.

Television series competing for the top SAG prize included the casts of The Crown, Schitt's Creek, Bridgerton and Ted Lasso.

Reuters

