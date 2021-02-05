'Minari', 'Da 5 Bloods' lead SAG nominations as 'Mank' snubbed

The casts of the movies Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Da 5 Bloods, Minari, One Night in Miami and The Trial of the Chicago 7 were nominated on Thursday for the top category in Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Hollywood period drama Mank, however, was omitted from the nominations for best movie cast ensemble, though lead actor Gary Oldman was nominated for best actor in a movie for his portrayal of Herman J. Mankiewicz, the screenwriter of the film classic Citizen Kane.

Thursday's nominations follow those for the Golden Globes on Wednesday, where Mank led the pack with six nods but director Spike Lee's Vietnam War drama Da 5 Bloods was overlooked.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, voted on by members of the acting union, will be handed out at a ceremony on April 4.