Lifestyle

Bite-sized Reviews

'Below Zero', 'Raised by Wolves': Five awesome things to stream now

The best movies and series to binge on Netflix, Showmax and Apple TV

Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer
07 February 2021 - 00:01

PENGUIN BLOOM 

Naomi Watts and The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln star in this heartfelt, slight but charming family fare based on the true story of an outdoors woman who's paralysed after a terrible accident but finds a new lease on life when her children bring home a wounded baby magpie they name Penguin. It's inspiring, affirming and sentimental but Watts and Lincoln give some dedicated performances that lift it above the status of a Lifetime TV movie. It's satisfying if not particularly memorable...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. R60k for an Xibelani skirt? Rich Mnisi's designs 'worth every cent' The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. IN PICS | Life's too short for boring décor: 10 bold black kitchen designs Home & Gardening
  3. Tito Mboweni sparks cookbook rumours, and the streets are a mess! Food
  4. 'Sound of Music' patriarch Christopher Plummer dead at 91 Lifestyle
  5. 'It was controlled utter f****** chaos' Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...