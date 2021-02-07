Bite-sized Reviews
'Below Zero', 'Raised by Wolves': Five awesome things to stream now
The best movies and series to binge on Netflix, Showmax and Apple TV
07 February 2021 - 00:01
PENGUIN BLOOM
Naomi Watts and The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln star in this heartfelt, slight but charming family fare based on the true story of an outdoors woman who's paralysed after a terrible accident but finds a new lease on life when her children bring home a wounded baby magpie they name Penguin. It's inspiring, affirming and sentimental but Watts and Lincoln give some dedicated performances that lift it above the status of a Lifetime TV movie. It's satisfying if not particularly memorable...
