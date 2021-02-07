Movie Review

Evocative period drama 'The Dig' sets right an archaeological injustice

Based on a true story, this nostalgic film unearths the real hero in the significant excavations done at Britain's Sutton Hoo

Simon Stone's nostalgically realised tribute to the true hero of a famous, somewhat forgotten moment in British archeological history is a solid piece of period drama that criticises the classism at the heart of English society.



It's the story of a significant excavation at Sutton Hoo in the English countryside, which began in 1939 while the country nervously waited to find out if it would soon be at war. The excavation revealed the pristinely preserved remains of an Anglo Saxon ship that ultimately changed the historical view of that group of people forever...