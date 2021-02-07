Opinion
Government's job is to build prosperity for all. If it can't, then it must go
The oppressed, the disenfranchised and the informed will rise up together to demand change. That time, for us, is coming sooner than we think, writes Mark Barnes
07 February 2021 - 00:00
What is the role of the state? Never before in the history of our fragile, young democracy did more urgent a question need to be answered. A proper analysis would run into volumes and we don't have time for that, so just some thoughts.
It's in government's best interest to be a supporter, not a dictator. By its very nature, democracy requires a regular changing of the guard, with limited terms of office for elected leadership, making any one particular government transient...
