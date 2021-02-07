Motoring

Riding to the rescue of those hard-hit by pandemic in a Defender 110

Delayed by the lockdown, Land Rover SA turns a setback into an opportunity to combine a vehicle launch with giving a helping hand

Just a few months ago, daydreaming about escaping on a road trip was the closest you could get to the open road. Hitting the highway just wasn't possible if you wanted to stay on the good side of lockdown rules.



For the team from Land Rover SA, this was a hard pill to swallow given the delay it caused in properly launching the new Defender 110, which was ready to hit the market in July 2020...