Teen depression: 'There are days when I look in the mirror and think, I don’t want to be here'
Navigating the emotional turmoil of adolescence was hard enough already, and then the coronavirus came along and caused even greater pressure on teenagers
07 February 2021 - 00:00
Chloe* had already planned her death months before her 12th birthday. The noose she’d made hung unnoticed in the lapa where she’d go to stare at it and sometimes pull on it and test it for the day when she’d use it. In 2018, the 11-year-old was struggling in school. Her projects were due and she hadn’t completed any of them.
Chloe has tried to commit suicide six times. Her first attempt was when she was 11. Now 14, she opens up about her battle with depression...
