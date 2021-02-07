'The Andersons' will help you laugh away the lockdown blues

Cape comedienne Juliette Pauling reveals the inspiration behind the hysterically familiar characters in her digital comedy series

Capetonian Juliette Pauling is a multi-talented actor and chef who responded to the lockdown blues by creating an entire family whose exploits, quirks and all-purpose lunacy are hysterically familiar.



All the characters live in her head but have become manifest as fully formed people going about their lives on our phone screens in the digital comedy series, The Andersons. Pauling plays the roles of the various family members herself...