Yoh, people don't want to lose: Anele Mdoda on 'Celebrity Game Night' S2

The radio personality dishes on what type of behaviour you can expect from the famous faces competing in the second season of this entertaining game show

The South African version of the popular show Celebrity Game Night returns to screens tonight for a second season, in which its host Anele Mdoda promises: "The games are a lot better because we have the wisdom and knowledge of season 1 behind us."



A winner of a South African Film and Television Award last year, the show has one of those simple premises that at first might seem a little infuriating — celebrities compete against each other in teams for points as they play a series of parlour games...