Lifestyle

Yoh, people don't want to lose: Anele Mdoda on 'Celebrity Game Night' S2

The radio personality dishes on what type of behaviour you can expect from the famous faces competing in the second season of this entertaining game show

Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer
07 February 2021 - 00:02

The South African version of the popular show Celebrity Game Night returns to screens tonight for a second season, in which its host Anele Mdoda promises: "The games are a lot better because we have the wisdom and knowledge of season 1 behind us."

A winner of a South African Film and Television Award last year, the show has one of those simple premises that at first might seem a little infuriating — celebrities compete against each other in teams for points as they play a series of parlour games...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. R60k for an Xibelani skirt? Rich Mnisi's designs 'worth every cent' The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. IN PICS | Life's too short for boring décor: 10 bold black kitchen designs Home & Gardening
  3. Tito Mboweni sparks cookbook rumours, and the streets are a mess! Food
  4. 'Sound of Music' patriarch Christopher Plummer dead at 91 Lifestyle
  5. 'It was controlled utter f****** chaos' Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...