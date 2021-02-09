‘She shouldn’t be trapped for life’: New doccie sparks fresh calls to #FreeBritney

A new documentary looking into US pop star Britney Spears’ controversial conservatorship has sparked the revival of the #FreeBritney movement and growing calls for the pop star to be “liberated” from it.

The documentary Framing Britney aired last Friday in the US and focused on the 12-year conservatorship and the #FreeBritney movement it inspired, according to the BBC.

Spears’ treatment by the media over the years and her subsequent meltdown are also mentioned in the film.

The documentary was produced by the New York Times.

Spears has been under conservatorship since her 2008 public meltdown when a court granted her father, Jamie Spears, and her attorney the power to manage all her business and personal affairs as she was not considered competent to do so.

Last November Spears lost the battle to have her father removed as conservator. The case continues on February 11.