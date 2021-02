Prince Charles, wife Camilla receive their first Covid-19 vaccine shots

Britain's heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have had their first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, his office Clarence House said on Wednesday.

Charles, 72, joins his mother Queen Elizabeth, 94, and her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, who had the shots in January, in having a first dose of the vaccines which are currently being rolled out to millions across Britain.

"The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall have had their first Covid-19 vaccinations," Clarence House said in a brief statement, declining to elaborate on when Charles and Camilla, 73, received the shot.

The prince tested positive for the coronavirus during the first wave of the pandemic in March last year but said he was fortunate to have suffered only relatively mild symptoms and returned to good health.