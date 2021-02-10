Lifestyle

'Wizard of Oz' remake is in the works — but it won't be a musical

10 February 2021 - 09:10 By Lisa Richwine
New Line Cinema, a unit of AT&T Inc's Warner Bros studio, is developing a fresh take on the story of Dorothy and her visit to the Land of Oz. File photo.
New Line Cinema, a unit of AT&T Inc's Warner Bros studio, is developing a fresh take on the story of Dorothy and her visit to the Land of Oz. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Hollywood is preparing to take another trip down the yellow brick road with a remake of classic movie The Wizard of Oz, one of the most celebrated films of all time.

New Line Cinema, a unit of AT&T Inc's Warner Bros studio, said on Tuesday it was developing a fresh take on the story of Dorothy and her visit to the Land of Oz that was detailed in L. Frank Baum's children's book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, which was published in 1900.

Nicole Kassell, an executive director and producer of HBO's Emmy-winning Watchmen series, will direct the new movie, the studio said.

“The opportunity to examine the original themes - the quest for courage, love, wisdom and home - feels more timely and urgent than ever,” Kassell said in a statement. “These are profoundly iconic shoes to fill, and I am eager to dance alongside these heroes of my childhood as we pave a newly minted yellow brick road!”

Few details were provided, but the new movie will not be a musical. The original 1939 film starring Judy Garland featured the song Over the Rainbow, which won an Academy Award for best original song. The film lost the best picture trophy that year to Gone with the Wind.

Since then, there have been several remakes and spin-offs, including long-running Broadway hit Wicked and 2013 Disney film Oz the Great and Powerful starring James Franco.

Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

The last gasps of Judy Garland's career make for a poignant movie

Renée Zellweger's excellent performance as the late singer could bag the star an Oscar nomination
Lifestyle
1 year ago

The wonderfully awful and awfully wonderful in Halloween-inspired horror

We take a ghoulishly-inspired poke at horror films, horrific local flicks included
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Disney adds racism advisory warnings to animated classics like 'Peter Pan'

Some classic Disney animated movies have been given content advisory notices warning viewers that they contain outdated or stereotyped depictions of ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Smart sneakerhead cleans up after turning his passion into cash The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. ‘Mr take it or leave it’: Rich Mnisi’s R60k xibelani skirt sells out The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Is celeb chef Siba Mtongana's special R750 Sunday lunch worth it? We tried it Food
  4. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | February 7 to 13 2021 Lifestyle
  5. Why Blank Bottle mysteriously leaves the wine type off their vino labels Food

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...