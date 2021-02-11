Lifestyle

WATCH | Twitter in stitches over secret service agent 'struggling to keep up' with Kamala Harris

11 February 2021 - 13:00
A video of US Vice-President Kamala Harris running while a secret service agent tries to keep up with her has gone viral. File picture.
Image: REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Forget Keeping Up with the Kardashians, can you keep up with US Vice-President Kamala Harris?

She is trending on social media after a viral video of her doing her morning run while a secret service agent tries to keep up went viral.

Athlete Bobby Tran took the video and shared it on Instagram on Saturday. He went jogging at the Lincoln Memorial, hoping to see the Glass Ceiling Breaker portrait, but in an unexpected surprise, spotted Kamala and her husband, Douglas Emhoff.

So, what's with the viral video? 

Bobby shared the video on social media but what people started noticing was how a secret service agent in a black formal outfit was under pressure to keep up with the Madam VP, who ran up and down the stairs of the Lincoln Memorial.

He couldn't be too far behind, and Twitter couldn't help but laugh, with one user posting “the secret service guys are about to be in shape. LOL!” 

The video has garnered more than four million views. 

Couples who run together

Bobby said he admired how Doug was supportive of Kamala. 

He wrote on Instagram: “We checked out the Glass Ceiling Breaker display dedicated to her, then noticed that she and the second gentlemen were actually running steps at the Lincoln Memorial behind us. I also loved how he waited atop the steps to give her a supportive high five too!” 

Can the secret service agent keep up with Madam VP? 

Here are some of the funniest Twitter reactions to the moment:

