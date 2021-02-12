Valentine's is coming, where is your lover? Here's what SA has planned for the weekend

Valentine's Day is in two days' time and while social media is usually flooded with positive messages of people sharing what they have planned, not everyone is so keen this year.

We can't help but wonder if the Covid-19 pandemic has anything to do with it, or are most just over Valentine's Day?

One Twitter user even asked why President Cyril Ramaphosa didn't cancel Valentine's Day during the state of the nation address on Thursday.

Some said they were too broke to even consider buying gifts for their significant others, while others are waiting anxiously to see if they will score a gift.

Twitter user Dark & Tsonga wrote: “In need of a WhatsApp group to keep me busy this Valentine's Day while others enjoy their baes.”