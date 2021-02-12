Valentine's is coming, where is your lover? Here's what SA has planned for the weekend
Valentine's Day is in two days' time and while social media is usually flooded with positive messages of people sharing what they have planned, not everyone is so keen this year.
We can't help but wonder if the Covid-19 pandemic has anything to do with it, or are most just over Valentine's Day?
One Twitter user even asked why President Cyril Ramaphosa didn't cancel Valentine's Day during the state of the nation address on Thursday.
Some said they were too broke to even consider buying gifts for their significant others, while others are waiting anxiously to see if they will score a gift.
Twitter user Dark & Tsonga wrote: “In need of a WhatsApp group to keep me busy this Valentine's Day while others enjoy their baes.”
In need of a WhatsApp group to keep me busy this valentine's day while others enjoy with their baes pic.twitter.com/nXK6GAMAPA— Dark & Tsonga (@HoodNiggurNemz) February 11, 2021
How sad?
If you're feeling lonely this weekend, maybe consider meditating on the words of comedian Elsa Majimbo, who is also single this Valentine's Day.
“Valentine's Day is one day in a year that is made to make single people feel lonely, and people in relationships to feel poor. The pandemic has blessed all single people to ensure that no-one has a good time.”
And, like her, you can wear all black as a form of protest - if that will help.
Here are some reactions on social media. Honestly, it's a sad state of affairs out here...
Got myself a Valentine’s Day gift and I hope it comes tomorrow cos...— Vanessa B (@Afia_kwakoaa) February 11, 2021
I still don't know what to get him for valentine's day **sigh**— IG: nqobitshabangu (@nqobitshabangu) February 11, 2021
I’m stressing because it’s so hard shopping for a valentine’s day gift ka R87 in my account— Savagé Manyisa (@Lemii_LoCo) February 11, 2021
Not my brother asking me for money to buy his girlfriend something for Valentine's day :/ pic.twitter.com/keAcGdSVcJ— Klopp's daughter 👓 (@Londi_k) February 11, 2021
Lemme go drop my last Valentine’s Day hints in the green app chile.. pic.twitter.com/Idb1ffHecU— IG: @thuli_nduvie (@thuli_nduvie) February 11, 2021
I really hope that someone sends me a Mr D gift card for Valentine’s Day 💀💀💀— Netta Nortjé (@MaharajBee) February 11, 2021