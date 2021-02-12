Lifestyle

Valentine's is coming, where is your lover? Here's what SA has planned for the weekend

12 February 2021 - 13:00
Valentine's Day is coming and some have shared their plans on Twitter. File photo.
Valentine's Day is coming and some have shared their plans on Twitter. File photo.
Image: 123RF/sirinapa

Valentine's Day is in two days' time and while social media is usually flooded with positive messages of people sharing what they have planned, not everyone is so keen this year. 

We can't help but wonder if the Covid-19 pandemic has anything to do with it, or are most just over Valentine's Day? 

One Twitter user even asked why President Cyril Ramaphosa didn't cancel Valentine's Day during the state of the nation address on Thursday. 

Some said they were too broke to even consider buying gifts for their significant others, while others are waiting anxiously to see if they will score a gift. 

Twitter user Dark & Tsonga wrote: “In need of a WhatsApp group to keep me busy this Valentine's Day while others enjoy their baes.”

How sad? 

If you're feeling lonely this weekend, maybe consider meditating on the words of comedian Elsa Majimbo, who is also single this Valentine's Day.

“Valentine's Day is one day in a year that is made to make single people feel lonely, and people in relationships to feel poor. The pandemic has blessed all single people to ensure that no-one has a good time.”

And, like her, you can wear all black as a form of protest - if that will help. 

Here are some reactions on social media. Honestly, it's a sad state of affairs out here...

MORE:

LISTEN | Phelo Bala opens up about his unending love for hubby Moshe Ndiki

Phelo says there's something mature about understanding that love is about more than the good times ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Kayise Ngqula: I think I’ve met my next husband

Excited fans were already planning the “biggest 'Our Perfect Wedding' of all” and had ideas about how Kayise should celebrate the big day.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

'At least I'll be drunk on Valentine's Day' — Mzansi reacts to booze ban being lifted

"It's not bad weather, it's the Tops fridges".
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Twitter in stitches over secret service agent 'struggling to keep up' ... Lifestyle
  2. ‘Mr take it or leave it’: Rich Mnisi’s R60k xibelani skirt sells out The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Price, design inspo: Five things to know about #BathuXSomizi sneakers The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Is celeb chef Siba Mtongana's special R750 Sunday lunch worth it? We tried it Food
  5. Smart sneakerhead cleans up after turning his passion into cash The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters