Humour

Akvadiskoteka — maybe Vladimir Putin is on to something

Who doesn't want to live in a pescatarian fantasy realm like 'The Little Mermaid'?

Editor's note: A video made by jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny about a lavish palace allegedly owned by Russian President Vladimir Putin has gone viral on YouTube (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/world/2021-01-29-online-film-about-alleged-putins-palace-watched-over-100-million-times/). Putin has denied owning the property, but The Moscow Times (https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/01/25/inside-akvadiskoteka-the-viral-russian-protest-anthem-inspired-by-putins-palace-a72718) states that the mocked-up floor plan of the palace has become the source of internet memes – and of particular interest is a room mysteriously labelled "akvadiskoteka".



What do you aspire to, if, say, you have already fulfilled all your megalomaniac tendencies?..