Motoring Review

Audi Q3 Sportback is game for pretty much anything you can throw at it

This makes it an exceedingly capable road trip companion

If this pandemic has taught us anything, it's that you should never take your freedom for granted. I can deal with not going to malls and bars, but not being allowed to jump into a car on a whim and chase the horizon is torturous.



Because, let's face it, being lost in the blur of a good journey is perhaps the only time the modern human can truly unplug from 21st-century life. No phone. No social media. No laptops. No e-mails. No expectations. Do it right and your time behind the wheel is yours and yours alone: a transit of introspection where the only thing vying for attention is the curve of the road or the change in scenery...