Awww! Here's how five of our fave local celeb couples first met

Book signings, chance meetings and family friends — this is how these A-listers fell in love

1. Somizi and Mohale Mhlongo Motaung



Mohale went to the signing of Somizi's book, Dominoes: Unbreakable Spirit — The Somizi Mhlongo Story. He was 13th in the line and by the time he got to the front, Somizi knew he wanted to be with Mohale forever. Mohale posted about the meeting on Instagram and Somizi flirted with him in the comments...