Awww! Here's how five of our fave local celeb couples first met
Book signings, chance meetings and family friends — this is how these A-listers fell in love
14 February 2021 - 00:00
1. Somizi and Mohale Mhlongo Motaung
Mohale went to the signing of Somizi's book, Dominoes: Unbreakable Spirit — The Somizi Mhlongo Story. He was 13th in the line and by the time he got to the front, Somizi knew he wanted to be with Mohale forever. Mohale posted about the meeting on Instagram and Somizi flirted with him in the comments...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.