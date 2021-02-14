Bite-sized Reviews

'Bliss', 'Firefly Lane': Five brand new things to stream now

Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the latest series and movies

INVISIBLE CITY



A Brazilian drama that mixes fantasy and drama in a mostly successful way. After the death of his wife, an environmental officer discovers a race of mythical beings living among humans. He begins to believe that they might hold the key to understanding his past and the world around him...