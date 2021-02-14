Good Things Guy is the antidote to doomscrolling

The good-news site created by Brent Lindeque shares only uplifting stories — something we could all do with right now

Launched in 2015, Good Things Guy (https://www.goodthingsguy.com/) is a good-news site started by SA's Brent Lindeque. Through its website and social media platforms (https://www.instagram.com/goodthingsguy/), Good Things Guy shares positive, and uplifting news stories from SA, and the world.



"It's a feel-good place for people to find hope and inspiration and proudly South African stories. Even though it was created by me, it doesn't belong to me. I'm just a mouthpiece for good news stories of things that ordinary South Africans are doing," says Lindeque...