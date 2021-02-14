Lifestyle

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan expecting second child

14 February 2021 - 21:50 By Reuters
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan. File photo.
Image: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their second child, a spokesperson for the couple said on Sunday.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in January 2020 and moved with their first son Archie to Southern California to live a more independent life and escape the British media.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child", the spokesperson said.

Archie was born in 2019.

