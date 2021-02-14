Humour
I must confess: I miss the confession booth at church
It feels good telling someone else what a little sh*t you are — even more so when you don't have to shell out R800 to a psychologist
14 February 2021 - 00:00
Forgive me, Father, for I have sinned. It has been 26 years since my last confession. Yes, Padre, my sins have been trapped inside my chest almost as long as Nelson Mandela was trapped inside Robben Island prison, Pollsmoor and Victor Verster.
I was born into a hectically Catholic family. There are Catholics. There are committed Catholics. And there are devout Catholics. My family is hectically Catholic...
