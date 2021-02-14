He Said, She Said

Is dating dead? How Covid-19 has changed the game — maybe forever

Monique Verduyn and Sibusiso Mkwanazi consider the ways that the pandemic has changed the dating scene, and what it could mean for future romance

MONIQUE VERDUYN ON SURVIVING THIS NEW CYBER MATING RITUAL



My grandparents never went on a date. They didn't go to movies or meet in a dimly lit bar. They grew up in the same village in northern Italy and knew each other from Sunday mass and market days. They spent little time alone together before my nonna's father gave his approval to the union and they were hastily married. So much for the notion of the romantic courtships of the past...