Movie Review

There's little to like about messy, rambling 'Malcolm & Marie'

The best efforts of Zendaya and John David Washington cannot redeem Sam Levinson's new Netflix film

It's early in the morning in a suitably envy-inducing modernist mansion in the Hollywood hills. The cool silence of this carefully constructed monument to success and detached observation of the world below is soon shattered by the arrival of brashly self-confident film director Malcolm (John David Washington) and his beautiful but clearly bothered girlfriend Marie (Zendaya).



As she sets about making some early morning mac 'n cheese, he pours himself the first in a long line of whiskies, loosens his tie and pumps James Brown's Down and Out in New York City over the sound system...