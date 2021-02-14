Tortured romance: Why are women besotted with serial killers?

What attracts apparently sane women to men on the outer fringes of violent criminality, asks Paula Andropoulos

The fact that most law-abiding citizens are fascinated by serial rapists and mass murderers is more than apparent in what we like to listen to and watch. We season our mundane existence with podcasts and documentaries that cover the real-life crime sprees of men like Philip Markoff, the Craigslist killer, and Peter Sutcliffe, the Yorkshire Ripper.



To an extent, we're complicit in romanticising the murderous-but-charismatic sociopath, a weird predilection that's complicated tenfold when directors cast erstwhile teen heartthrobs in these horrifying roles: Zach Efron is worryingly pretty playing serial killer Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile; but then, by all accounts, so was Bundy himself...