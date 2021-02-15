Lifestyle

Prince Harry and Meghan’s pregnancy news is a loving tribute to Princess Di

15 February 2021 - 10:58 By Toni Jaye Singer
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are pictured in this undated handout photo supplied following the announcement that they are expecting their second child.
Image: Misan Harriman via Reuters

Royal baby alert! Prince Harry, 36, and his wife, Meghan, 39, are expecting their second child.

A spokesperson for the duke and duchess said on Sunday the couple were “overjoyed” that their son, Archie, is going to be a big brother.

The timing of the pair’s Valentine’s Day announcement is a loving tribute to the Harry’s late mother, reports Town & Country.

Exactly 37 years ago on this date, the news broke that Princess Diana had a regal bun in the oven: she was pregnant with a son who would later be named Harry.

To celebrate their happy news, the duke and duchess released a black and white portrait of themselves lazing on grass in a leafy garden.

In it, the Prince can be seen beaming down at his wife while she reclines with her head in his lap and her hand cradling her baby bump.

The snap was taken by Meghan’s friend, photographer Misan Harriman, who posted it together with a sweet message to the duchess on Twitter. 

“Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow,” Harriman wrote.

According to Reuters, a spokesperson from Buckingham Palace said the baby’s great grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip, grandfather Prince Charles and the entire royal family were “delighted” and wished the couple well.

The baby will be Prince Charles’ fifth grandchild, and will be eighth in line to inherit the British throne.

