Royal baby loading: Six facts about Harry and Meghan's second child

However, judging by the way Archie's name was announced to the public, it seems his parents had chosen not to use such courtesy titles so he's just regular Master Mountbatten-Windsor.

If they follow suit with their second child, it too will be a plain old Miss or Master, though as the younger child of a duke they would also have the right to be styled as a Lord or Lady.

4. BABY SUSSEX MAY BE THE COUPLE'S LAST CHILD

That's if Prince Harry sticks with what he said to famed conservationist Dr Jane Goodall, while interviewing her for the 2019 issue of British Vogue that Meghan guest edited.

When discussing the effects of climate change and growing populations on the planet, Goodall asked the royal how many children he would have, and he replied “two maximum”.

5. NOT THE ONLY BRITISH ROYAL BABY TO BE BORN IN 2021

Though the Duchess of Sussex's due date is yet to be confirmed, it's assumed that baby Sussex will arrive some time in 2021.

Prince Harry's first cousin Princess Eugenie recently gave birth to her first child, a son, on February 9. The little boy is the first grandchild of Prince Harry's uncle, Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.