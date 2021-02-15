Royal baby loading: Six facts about Harry and Meghan's second child
Meghan Markle has a royal bun in the oven. She and her husband, Prince Harry, announced the happy news that they are expecting their second child on Valentine's Day.
A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they were “overjoyed” that their son, Archie, was going to be a big brother.
Here are six things to know about the baby that's on the way:
1. ITS SURNAME IS LIKELY TO BE MOUNTBATTEN-WINDSOR
This is the surname that appears on big brother Archie's birth certificate. So it's likely the new arrival will share the same family name.
2. THE CHILD WON'T AUTOMATICALLY BE A PRINCE OR PRINCESS
Though baby Sussex's father is a prince, the child won't automatically be a prince or princess because of a Letters Patent issued by their ancestor King George V a century ago (read the full explanation here).
That said, thanks to this same 1917 Letters Patent, the little one could one day qualify for a royal title if grandfather, Prince Charles, becomes king.
3. THEY LIKELY WON'T HAVE ANOTHER POSH TITLE
When Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child in May 2019, the BBC reported that as the eldest son of a duke, “Archie could have become Earl of Dumbarton - one of Harry's subsidiary titles - or have been Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor”.
However, judging by the way Archie's name was announced to the public, it seems his parents had chosen not to use such courtesy titles so he's just regular Master Mountbatten-Windsor.
If they follow suit with their second child, it too will be a plain old Miss or Master, though as the younger child of a duke they would also have the right to be styled as a Lord or Lady.
4. BABY SUSSEX MAY BE THE COUPLE'S LAST CHILD
That's if Prince Harry sticks with what he said to famed conservationist Dr Jane Goodall, while interviewing her for the 2019 issue of British Vogue that Meghan guest edited.
When discussing the effects of climate change and growing populations on the planet, Goodall asked the royal how many children he would have, and he replied “two maximum”.
5. NOT THE ONLY BRITISH ROYAL BABY TO BE BORN IN 2021
Though the Duchess of Sussex's due date is yet to be confirmed, it's assumed that baby Sussex will arrive some time in 2021.
Prince Harry's first cousin Princess Eugenie recently gave birth to her first child, a son, on February 9. The little boy is the first grandchild of Prince Harry's uncle, Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.
Another of his regal cousins, Zara Tindall, is expecting her third child with former English rugby player Mike Tindall. Tindall is the daughter of Prince Harry's aunt, Princess Anne.
This means Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Phillip, will have gained three additional great-grandchildren in 2021, bringing the total number to 11.
6. A SPOT IN THE SUCCESSION
As the fifth grandchild of Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth's eldest son, baby Sussex will have a stronger claim to inherit the British throne than some of monarch's other great-grandchildren.
However, there's a queue of seven regal relatives ahead in line for the crown. Here's where the new arrival will fall in the line of succession:
- Prince Charles
- Prince William (Prince Charles' eldest son)
- Prince George (Prince William's eldest son)
- Princess Charlotte (Prince William's daughter)
- Prince Louis (Prince William's youngest son)
- Prince Harry
- Archie Mountbatten-Windsor
- Baby Sussex