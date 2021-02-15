Lifestyle

'Stay Woke - Go Broke': Helen Zille teases a new book and here's what SA thinks of it so far

15 February 2021 - 14:00
DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille. File photo.
DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille is working on her upcoming book and it seems many cannot wait to give it a read.  

At the weekend, Zille revealed that she was writing the final chapter of Stay Woke — Go Broke.

She said that, among other things, the book will focus on why America's culture wars will “destroy” SA and what readers can do about it.

“I have really enjoyed writing it and I think it will be an important contributor to this debate,” she said.

While the release date for the book and pricing is still to be confirmed, Zille told her followers that she was self-publishing it “to keep the costs as low as possible”. 

“I'm not entirely sure. Taking it for layout next week, and then printing and distribution. It all depends on how long this takes,” she said.

Zille first teased about the upcoming book last month when Twitter users noticed that she had taken a break from the popular app that has seen her tweet herself into hot water several times.

Zille has previously released: Political Power and Poverty: An Examination of the Role and Effect of Influx Control in South Africa (1984); Building Policy Skills in South Africa: A Resource Document on Policy Analysis (1995); and Not Without a Fight (2016). 

On social media, many said they could not wait to read the book and asked for a snippet. Others claimed the book could “chase more voters from the DA”. 

