'Stay Woke - Go Broke': Helen Zille teases a new book and here's what SA thinks of it so far

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille is working on her upcoming book and it seems many cannot wait to give it a read.

At the weekend, Zille revealed that she was writing the final chapter of Stay Woke — Go Broke.

She said that, among other things, the book will focus on why America's culture wars will “destroy” SA and what readers can do about it.

“I have really enjoyed writing it and I think it will be an important contributor to this debate,” she said.